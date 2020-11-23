WATCH: SU Football Coach Babers on upcoming game against NC State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Syracuse University football legend Floyd Little has been moved to Hospice care as a result of his battle with cancer, according to a friend and former teammate.

In a Facebook post obtained by The Athletic, Patrick Killorin, who played with Little, writes: "Today we are going to talk about a new phase in journey... Hospice. Floyd's courageous battle with a difficult disease (cancer) is not a critical stage in his life. This is a time when a husband and his wife must make important decisions regarding potential end of life decisions."