WATCH: SU Football Coach Babers on upcoming game against NC State

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Football Head Coach Dino Babers answers the media’s questions about the upcoming game against NC State.

The Orange take on the Wolfpack inside the dome Saturday. Kickoff is at noon.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected