The Herkimer Diamond Mines are a hidden gem here in Central New York, and as summer comes to a close many businesses are reflecting on how the tourism season has gone post COVID-19 restrictions.

"COVID and other factors like gas prices are going to affect tourism but one of the things that we found is there are two silver linings one most local people are reimagining and investing time and revisiting some local attractions so they are familiarizing themselves with what's in their back yard," said Dr. Renée Scialdo Shevat President and Owner of The Herkimer Diamond Mines.