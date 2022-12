SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The SU men’s basketball team cruised past visiting Georgetown 83-64.

Jesse Edwards led the way for the Orange with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks.

The win improves Syracuse to 6-4 overall (1-0 in the ACC).

SU returns to action on Monday at home against Monmouth. It will be a 7 p.m. tip at the JMA Wireless Dome.

To watch Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim’s post game press conference following the win over Georgetown, click on the video player above.