SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The SU men’s basketball team returned home on Tuesday night, cruising past visiting Oakland 95-66.

Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard combine for 36 points on 16-19 shooting from the field.

The win improves Syracuse to 5-4 overall (1-0 in the ACC).

SU returns to action on Saturday at home against rival Georgetown. It will be a 1 p.m. tip at the JMA Wireless Dome. You can watch the game on NewsChannel 9.

