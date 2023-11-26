SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in a decade the Syracuse Orange football team is going to a bowl game in back-to-back seasons. Syracuse edging Wake Forest on Saturday, 35-31 to become bowl eligible.

SU senior quarterback Garrett Shrader tossed for three touchdowns, and added another one on the ground in the win. LeQuint Allen went over 100 yards rushing for the seventh time this season, carrying the ball 32 times for 144 yards.

Syracuse improves to 6-6 (2-6 in the ACC). SU will find out where, and who they will be playing in a bowl game on Sunday, December 3rd.

You can watch Interim Head Coach Nunzio Campanile’s full post game press conference, following the win over Wake Forest by clicking on the video player above.