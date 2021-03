(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse women opened the NCAA Tournament beating #9-seeded South Dakota State, 72-55.

Coach Quentin Hillsman and Tiana Mangakahia will speak with the media Monday at noon. NewsChannel 9 will stream the press conference in a video player that will appear above.

Next up, the Orange face #1-seeded UConn in the Round of 32 on Tuesday. Tip time is 9 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.