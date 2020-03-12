Watch: Syracuse basketball players and Jim Boeheim talk with the media after second round ACC Tournament victory

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — Watch what Jim Boeheim and some Syracuse basketball players had to say after Syracuse’s 81-53 victory over North Carolina in the second round of the ACC Tournament.
The Orange will take on Louisville in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The game is scheduled for a 9 p.m. tip-off.
