Watch: Syracuse basketball players and Jim Boeheim talk with the media after second round ACC Tournament victory

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — Watch what Jim Boeheim and some Syracuse basketball players had to say after Syracuse’s 81-53 victory over North Carolina in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

The Orange will take on Louisville in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The game is scheduled for a 9 p.m. tip-off.

