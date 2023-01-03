SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Standout linebacker Marlowe Wax is set to return for the 2023 season, bolstering an Orange defensive unit that returns stars at every level.

The Orange’s leading tackler in 2022, he was an honorable mention All-ACC selection this season. Fellow Mob Podcast member Caleb Okechukwu announced his return for next season earlier this week as well.

The linebacking corps will lose Mikel Jones to the NFL Draft, but Stefon Thompson will be back after suffering a season-ending injury, plus Derek McDonald, Anwar Sparrow, Leon Lowery and Kadin Bailey, who all spent time atop the depth chart this season at various points due to injuries in the position.

Okechukwu’s return means that players combining for 38 of a possible 39 starts on the defensive line from this year are back next season, plus DT Terry Lockett, who missed the last 10 games of the season due to injury after starting the season atop the depth chart.