The Syracuse men’s basketball team suffered its fourth straight blowout loss on Tuesday night, falling at home to Georgia Tech 96-76. The Yellow Jackets set a program record with 18 three-point field goals made.

Syracuse drops to 16-14 overall (9-10 in the ACC). SU closes out the regular season on Saturday at home against Wake Forest.

