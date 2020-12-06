“We really helped each other” Jim Boeheim on Syracuse win over Rider

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse ran their record to 3-0 with a blowout win over Rider 87-52 on Saturday night at the Carrier Dome.

SU tied a program record with 15 three-point field goals made.

Alan Griffin led the Orange with 23 points. Joe Girard III added 21.

Syracuse will play their third game in six days when they travel to #24 Rutgers on Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

To hear the full press conference from Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, click on the video player above.

