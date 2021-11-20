“We’re not winning any games if this is the defense:” Jim Boeheim following loss to Colgate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After beating Colgate 54 consecutive times, the 60-year winning streak is over. Colgate beat Syracuse Saturday night inside the Carrier Dome 100-85 to improved to 3-2 on the season.

Joe Girard III led the way for the Orange with 27 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Buddy Boeheim added 19 points.

SU drops to 2-1 on the season.

Next up for the Orange will be VCU on Wednesday November, 24th in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

