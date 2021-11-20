“We’re not winning any games if this is the defense:” Jim Boeheim following loss to Colgate

Orange Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After beating Colgate 54 consecutive times, the 60-year winning streak is over. Colgate beat Syracuse Saturday night inside the Carrier Dome 100-85 to improved to 3-2 on the season.

Joe Girard III led the way for the Orange with 27 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Buddy Boeheim added 19 points.

SU drops to 2-1 on the season.

Next up for the Orange will be VCU on Wednesday November, 24th in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

To watch the full post game press conference from Jim Boeheim following the win over Drexel, click in the video box above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area