SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome for a matchup in the ACC/SEC challenge.

The Orange will host the LSU Tigers inside the Dome on Tuesday night.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

If you don’t have a ticket to the game, it will be shown on ESPN2.

Here are ways to watch:

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 25 & 301 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 209 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: 143 (SD & HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 74 (SD) and 574 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 74 (SD) and 760 (HD) 
  • YouTube TV 32 (HD)

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM