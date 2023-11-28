SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome for a matchup in the ACC/SEC challenge.
The Orange will host the LSU Tigers inside the Dome on Tuesday night.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
If you don’t have a ticket to the game, it will be shown on ESPN2.
Here are ways to watch:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 25 & 301 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 209 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: 143 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: 74 (SD) and 574 (HD)
- New Visions: 74 (SD) and 760 (HD)
- YouTube TV 32 (HD)
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM