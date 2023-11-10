SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange are looking for a win as they head to the Big Apple for their matchup with the Pitt Panthers.
You heard it right, they will be playing Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium.
Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.
If you don’t have a ticket, the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
That station can be seen on the following providers:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: 329 (SD) and 829 (HD) \New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99/105 FM.