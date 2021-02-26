Where to watch: SU at Georgia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange will take on the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets on Saturday in Atlanta, Ga. Tip time is set for 12 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

DirecTV 612

Verizon 829 (HD), 329 (SD)

Spectrum 388

Dish Network 402

New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.