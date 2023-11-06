SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday night is the first game of a new era for Syracuse University Basketball as head coach Adrian Autry coaches his first regular-season game.

The Orange will take on the New Hampshire Wildcats.

Tip time inside the JMA Wireless Dome is 7 p.m.

If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through the ESPN Plus or ESPN app streaming service. The game can also be heard on the radio on WTKW-FM (TK 99.5 FM/105.5 FM) and ESPN-AM (1200/1440).