Where to watch: SU basketball vs. Niagara

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange take on the Niagara Purple Eagles in the Dome on Thursday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s game will be broadcast live on the YES network.

Here is where you can see the game:

Network Standard Definition Channel High Definition Channel Specturm 53 321 Verizon Fios 76 576 DirecTV 631 631

Fans can stream the game live on the Fox Sports Go app and on Hulu if you purchase the live TV add on.