Where to watch: SU basketball vs. Niagara

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange take on the Niagara Purple Eagles in the Dome on Thursday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
Thursday’s game will be broadcast live on the YES network.
Here is where you can see the game:
|Network
|Standard Definition Channel
|High Definition Channel
|Specturm
|53
|321
|Verizon Fios
|76
|576
|DirecTV
|631
|631
Fans can stream the game live on the Fox Sports Go app and on Hulu if you purchase the live TV add on.
