Where to watch: SU basketball vs. Niagara

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:
Syracuse University Basketball_150408089002197560

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange take on the Niagara Purple Eagles in the Dome on Thursday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s game will be broadcast live on the YES network. 

Here is where you can see the game:

NetworkStandard Definition ChannelHigh Definition Channel
Specturm53321
Verizon Fios76576
DirecTV631631

Fans can stream the game live on the Fox Sports Go app and on Hulu if you purchase the live TV add on.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected