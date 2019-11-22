Closings
Where to Watch: SU vs. Bucknell basketball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange take on the Bucknell Bison Saturday in the Dome.

Tip time is set for Noon.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDER TV CHANNEL
DirecTV 612
Verizon 829 (HD), 329 (SD)
Spectrum 388
Dish Network 402
New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

