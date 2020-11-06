Where to watch: SU football vs. Boston College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange take on the Boston College Eagles Saturday in the Carrier Dome.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 2 p.m.

Where to watch Saturday’s game between Syracuse and Boston College:

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the YES network.

Standard Definition ChannelHigh Definition Channel
Spectrum53321
Verizon Fios76576
DirecTV631631

Fans can stream the game live on the Fox Sports Go app and on Hulu if you purchase the live TV add on.

