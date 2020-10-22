Where to watch: SU football vs. Clemson

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:
SU CLEMSON_1478139073628.jpg

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) — The 1-4 Syracuse Orange will take on the No. 1 ranked Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Saturday down in South Carolina. Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDERTV CHANNEL
DirecTV612
Verizon571 (HD)
Spectrum388
Dish Network402
New Visions80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected