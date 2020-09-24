Where to watch: SU football vs. Georgia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team plays host to Georgia Tech on Saturday in the Dome. It will be our first chance to get a look at the new upgrades that have been made.

However, the game may be hard to find, as it is not being broadcast locally. Fans are going to have to use a streaming service to watch the game. The Watch ESPN app is one way to watch, along with the Fox Sports Go app.

If you want to watch the game on TV, you’ll have to wait until midnight to catch it on the Yes Network, since the Yankees will be playing during the afternoon.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with John Wildhack, Syracuse University Athletic Director about the situation, and he said it is out of SU’s hands.

“ESPN is the media partner for the ACC. As part of that deal, ESPN does license a package of games to the regional sports networks. It is available on the Fox SportsGo app. It’s also available on ACC Network Extra, which our fans have accessed before through the ESPN app, but nevertheless, it is frustrating, but it’s a decision in which we have no decision on whatsoever,” Wildhack said.

Wildhack said he is just as frustrated as every SU fan.

When asked about the New York State travel advisory list, of which Georgia is on, Wildhack says that all the Georgia Tech players and staff will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive on Friday, and those results will be back by 5 a.m. on Saturday. The Georgia Tech team will be quarantined in their hotel until the game.