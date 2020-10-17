Where to Watch: SU football vs. Liberty

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange take on the Liberty Flames Saturday in the Carrier Dome.
The game is scheduled to kickoff at 12:00 p.m.
Where to watch Saturday’s game between Syracuse and Liberty:
Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the YES network.
|Standard Definition Channel
|High Definition Channel
|Spectrum
|53
|321
|Verizon Fios
|76
|576
|DirecTV
|631
|631
Fans can stream the game live on the Fox Sports Go app and on Hulu if you purchase the live TV add on.
