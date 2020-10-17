Where to Watch: SU football vs. Liberty

Oct 10, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange players pose for a photo following a touchdown by linebacker Geoff Cantin-Arku (31) against the Duke Blue Devils during the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange take on the Liberty Flames Saturday in the Carrier Dome.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 12:00 p.m.

Where to watch Saturday’s game between Syracuse and Liberty:

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the YES network.

Standard Definition Channel High Definition Channel Spectrum 53 321 Verizon Fios 76 576 DirecTV 631 631

Fans can stream the game live on the Fox Sports Go app and on Hulu if you purchase the live TV add on.