Where to watch: SU football vs. Pittsburgh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 0-1 Syracuse Orange will take on the No. 25 ranked Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.
The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
|PROVIDER
|TV CHANNEL
|DirecTV
|612
|Verizon
|571 (HD)
|Spectrum
|388
|Dish Network
|402
|New Visions
|80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.
