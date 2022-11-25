SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday.

Bryant vs. SU, 4 p.m. Boston College vs. SU, 7:30 p.m.

First up is basketball.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. against the Bryant Bulldogs inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, or streaming service.

The SU Football team heads east to take on the Boston College Eagles in the evening.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

The game is on the YES network.

That station can be found on the following stations:

Spectrum: 53 and Channel 321 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: Channel 576 (HD) and 76 (SD)

DirecTV: Channel 631 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: Not available

New Visions: Channel 762 (HD) and 76 (SD)

You can catch the highlights from both games on NewsChannel 9.