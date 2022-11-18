SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday.

Northeastern vs. SU, 5 p.m. Wake Forest vs. SU, 8 p.m.

First up is basketball.

Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)

DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: 329 (SD) and 829 (HD) \New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons in the evening.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

You won’t have to change the channel as the game is also on the ACC Network. In addition to television, the game will be broadcast on the radio on TK 99/105 FM