SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets Saturday afternoon.
Tip time at McCamish Pavilion is Noon Saturday.
The game will be shown on the YES network.
That station can be found on the following stations:
- Spectrum: 53 and Channel 321 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: Channel 576 (HD) and 76 (SD)
- DirecTV: Channel 631 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: Not available
- New Visions: Channel 762 (HD) and 76 (SD)
The game can also be heard on the radio at TK 99 FM.