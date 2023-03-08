SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s ACC Tourney time, and here’s where you can watch the Orange.

The team’s first game is Wednesday, March 8 at Noon in Greensboro, NC

Syracuse takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who they beat in their final game of the regular season Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

The game will be televised on ESPN. That station can be found at the following locations:

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 24 and 370 (HD)

DirecTV: 206 (HD)

Dish Network: 140 (HD)

Verizon Fios: 70 and 570 (HD)

New Visions: 70 and 757 (HD)

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99 FM.