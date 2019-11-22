Closings
Where to Watch: Syracuse at Louisville Football

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange take on the Louisville Cardinals in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDERTV CHANNEL
DirecTV612
Verizon829 (HD), 329 (SD)
Spectrum388
Dish Network402
New Visions80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

