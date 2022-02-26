SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse will match up against their rivals Duke on Saturday in what could be the final matchup between Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski, the two most winningest coaches in college basketball.

Syracuse, now 15-13 and 9-8 in the ACC following the loss to Notre Dame, will look to upset Duke- the top team in the conference.

The Blue Devils lead the all-time win-loss record placing Cuse behind at 6-8 overall.

The game is scheduled for February 26, 2022, at the Carrier Dome, with a tipoff time set for 6:00 p.m.

Here are the local channel numbers for ESPN in Central New York, where you can watch the Orange’s classic rivalry against Duke: