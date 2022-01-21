Where to Watch: SU MBB at Duke

(WSYR-TV) — Saturday marks the second-to-last time Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski will face-off. Syracuse (9-9, 3-4) travels to Durham to take on no. 6 Duke (14-3, 4-2) at noon.

This is Coach K’s final season at the helm of Duke. After coaching 41 seasons in Durham, he announced his retirement just before the 2021-22 season. SU and Duke have met 18 times. The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 11-6.

On Tuesday, the Orange brought their record back to .500 with a 91-78 at home vs. Clemson. SU lit up the Tigers for 51 second-half points. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils its third loss of the year when they fell 79-78 in overtime at Florida State.

Tip-off is slated for noon on ESPN.

Here are ways to watch: