Where to Watch: SU MBB vs. Clemson

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse (8-9, 2-4) finishes off their three-game homestand Tuesday night when they welcome in the Clemson Tigers.
The Orange, who lost 76-71 to Florida State last Saturday, are 6-3 inside the dome but have lost two-of-their-last-three games at home. Clemson (10-7, 2-4) is also fresh off a loss after blowing a 23-point lead to Boston College.
The Tigers own a 7-5 lead in the series against the Orange, but SU won their last meeting, a 64-54 win March 3, 2021.
The game is set to tip-off at 9 p.m. on the ACC Network.
Here are ways to watch:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD)
- New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
- YouTube TV: 80 (HD)