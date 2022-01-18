Where to Watch: SU MBB vs. Clemson

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse (8-9, 2-4) finishes off their three-game homestand Tuesday night when they welcome in the Clemson Tigers.

The Orange, who lost 76-71 to Florida State last Saturday, are 6-3 inside the dome but have lost two-of-their-last-three games at home. Clemson (10-7, 2-4) is also fresh off a loss after blowing a 23-point lead to Boston College.

The Tigers own a 7-5 lead in the series against the Orange, but SU won their last meeting, a 64-54 win March 3, 2021.

The game is set to tip-off at 9 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Here are ways to watch: 

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD) 
  • YouTube TV: 80 (HD)

