SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange Men’s basketball team is bringing action to the Carrier Dome Monday.
Syracuse will take on the George Tech Yellow Jackets Monday night, February 21.
Tip-time is 7:00 p.m.
If you don’t have tickets to the game, you can watch it on ESPNU.
Here are ways to watch the game in Central New York:
- Watch ESPN: Click here (you will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 370 (HD)
- DirecTV: 208 (HD)
- Dish Network: 141 (HD)
- Verizon Fios: 73 (HD)
- New Visions: 73 (HD)
- Hulu TV: 3910 (HD)
- YouTube TV: 34