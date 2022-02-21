SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange Men’s basketball team is bringing action to the Carrier Dome Monday.

Syracuse will take on the George Tech Yellow Jackets Monday night, February 21.

Tip-time is 7:00 p.m.

If you don’t have tickets to the game, you can watch it on ESPNU.

Here are ways to watch the game in Central New York: