Where to Watch: SU MBB vs Wake Forest

(WSYR-TV) — After Syracuse’s loss at Pittsburgh, one in which SU’s Hall-of-Fame coach Jim Boeheim said there is “no reason for (fans) to be happy,” the Orange will try and turn the tides Saturday when they host Wake Forest.

The big problem is, these two tides are heading in the wrong direction. Syracuse (9-11, 3-6) has lost six-of-their-last-eight games. Meanwhile, Wake Forest (17-4, 6-3) has won six-of-their-last-seven games, including four straight.

The ‘Cuse will have some added support when the “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokuonmpo, and his older brother Thanasis, watch the game courtside will SU-superfan Adam Weitsman.

If you aren’t there watching the game with Giannis and company when the game tips at 8 p.m., you can watch on the ACC Network.

Here are ways to watch: