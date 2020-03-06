Where to watch: SU men vs. Miami

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange men’s basketball team takes on the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.
Tip time is set for 4 p.m.
The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
|PROVIDER
|TV CHANNEL
|DirecTV
|612
|Verizon
|571 (HD)
|Spectrum
|388
|Dish Network
|402
|New Visions
|80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.
