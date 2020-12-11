Where to watch: SU men’s basketball vs. Boston College

BOSTON, Mass. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, December 12, the Syracuse University men’s basketball team will travel to Boston to take on Boston College at 1 p.m.

The game can be seen on ESPNU, which is available on the following channels:

PROVIDERTV CHANNEL
DirecTV208
Verizon Fios73 (SD) and 573 (HD)
Spectrum370
Dish Network141

