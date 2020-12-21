Where to watch: SU men’s basketball vs. Notre Dame

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Dome on Tuesday evening. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDERTV CHANNEL
DirecTV612
Verizon571 (HD)
Spectrum388
Dish Network402
New Visions80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected