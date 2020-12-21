Where to watch: SU men’s basketball vs. Notre Dame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Dome on Tuesday evening. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
|PROVIDER
|TV CHANNEL
|DirecTV
|612
|Verizon
|571 (HD)
|Spectrum
|388
|Dish Network
|402
|New Visions
|80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
More from NewsChannel 9:
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App