Where to Watch: SU men’s basketball vs. Pitt

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange will take on the Pitt Panthers in the Dome Wednesday afternoon. Tip time is set for 4:30 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDERTV CHANNEL
DirecTV612
Verizon571 (HD)
Spectrum388
Dish Network402
New Visions80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

