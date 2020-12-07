Where to watch: SU men’s basketball vs. Rutgers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

ESPN2 is on the following channels:

Spectrum: Channel 25 and 301 (SD & HD)

Verizon FiOS: Channel 574 (HD) and 74 (SD)

DirectTV: Channel 209 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: Channel 144 (SD &HD)

New Visions: Channel 760 (HD) and 74 (SD)

You can also listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.