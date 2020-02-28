Closings
Where to watch: SU men’s basketball vs. UNC

Orange Nation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday afternoon in the Dome.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.

If you don’t have tickets, the game will be televised on ESPN

ESPN is on the following channels:

• Spectrum: 24 and 300
• Verizon FiOS: 70 and 570
• DirectTV: 206
• Dish Network: 140
• New Visions: 70 and 757

You can also listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

