Where to watch: SU versus Boston College Saturday afternoon

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:


SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange will take on the Boston College Eagles in the Carrier Dome Saturday afternoon. Tip time is set for 2 p.m. 

This is the second meeting this season between the two teams.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network. 

  • DirecTV 612 
  • Verizon 829 (HD), 329 (SD) 
  • Spectrum 388 
  • Dish Network 402 
  • New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD) 

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440. 

