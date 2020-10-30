Where to Watch: SU versus Wake Forest

Oct 10, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange players pose for a photo following a touchdown by linebacker Geoff Cantin-Arku (31) against the Duke Blue Devils during the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 1-5 Syracuse Orange will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-2) on Saturday inside the Carrier Dome. Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDER TV CHANNEL DirecTV 612 Verizon 571 (HD) Spectrum 388 Dish Network 402 New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.