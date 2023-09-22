SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange return to the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday with a perfect 3-0 record looking to defend their home turf against the Army Black Knights.
It’s Military Appreciation Day inside the Dome.
Kickoff is at Noon Saturday
If you don’t have a ticket, the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
That station can be seen on the following providers:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: 329 (SD) and 829 (HD) \New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99/105 FM.