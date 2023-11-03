SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange return to the friendly confines of the JMA Wireless Dome for a Friday night matchup against the Boston College Eagles.

Hear from Coach Babers on preparation for BC

The Orange are hoping to right the ship after a tough stretch of games where they have lost four consecutive games.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2.