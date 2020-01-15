Where to watch: SU vs. Boston College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team takes on the Boston College Eagles on Wednesday night.

Tip-off at the Carrier Dome is set for 6:30 p.m.

The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra. It is only accessible through the WatchESPN app. You must also be an ESPN cable subscriber with access to the ACC Network.

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.