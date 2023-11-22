SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is one more chance to watch the Syracuse Orange basketball team in the Maui Invitational.
The Orange will play Chaminade on Wednesday evening.
Tip time is 9:30 p.m. EST.
The game can be seen on ESPNU. Here is how you can watch that channel.
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 370 (HD)
- DirecTV: 208 (HD)
- Dish Network: 141 (HD)
- Verizon Fios: 73 (HD)
- New Visions: 73 (HD)
- Hulu TV: 3910 (HD)
- YouTube TV: 34
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99 FM.