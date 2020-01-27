SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is on a winning streak. On Tuesday, the Orange will head to South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The game will be on the Yes Network. Here’s where you can watch the game:
- Spectrum Ch. 53 and 321
- Verizon Fios Ch. 76 and 576
- Direct TV Ch. 631
- New Visions Ch.76 and 762
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Thousands of volunteers greet Super Bowl travelers at Miami International Airport
- Submit your questions to Orange Nation Interactive
- Can we get through the first weekend of February without a storm?
- Where to watch: SU vs. Clemson
- Watch Live: Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App