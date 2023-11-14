SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team takes on another local rival in the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday.

The Orange take on the Colgate Raiders.

Tip time is 7 p.m.

If you don’t have a ticket, the game will be shown on the ACC Network.

That station can be seen on the following providers:

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)

DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: 329 (SD) and 829 (HD) \New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99/105 FM.