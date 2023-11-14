SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team takes on another local rival in the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday.
The Orange take on the Colgate Raiders.
Tip time is 7 p.m.
If you don’t have a ticket, the game will be shown on the ACC Network.
That station can be seen on the following providers:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: 329 (SD) and 829 (HD) \New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99/105 FM.