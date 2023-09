SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange football team begins their season against the Colgate Raiders Saturday, September 2 inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, or streaming service.

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99 FM.