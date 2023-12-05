SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday night to take on a familiar opponent — the Cornell Big Red.
Tip time Tuesday night is 8 p.m.
If you don’t have a ticket to the game, you can watch on television on the ACC Network.
That station can be seen on the following providers:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: 329 (SD) and 829 (HD) \New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99/105 FM.