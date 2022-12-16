SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will take on the Cornell Big Red Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

Tip time Saturday afternoon is 3 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found in the following locations.

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)

DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: 329 (SD) and 829 (HD) \New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can also listen on the radio on TK 99 fm.