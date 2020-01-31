Where to watch: SU vs. Duke

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team hosts the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night at the Dome.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

If you don’t have tickets, the game will be televised on ESPN. ESPN is on the following channels:

Spectrum: 24 and 300

Verizon FiOS: 70 and 570

DirectTV: 206

Dish Network: 140

New Visions: 70 and 757

You can also listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

